NU Lady Bulldogs' 28-game win streak ends at hands of UST Tigresses

NATIONAL University's immaculate 28-game unbeaten run across all competitions has come to a shocking end.

University of Santo Tomas' brave Tigresses ended the Lady Bulldogs' 20-game league win streak in five grueling sets, 25-23, 27-25, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After escaping an injury scare in the fourth frame, Milena Alessandrini delivered the crucial attacks alongside explosive rookie Regina Jurado to save the day for the Tigresses in the fifth after they failed to put NU away in Sets 3 and 4.

"Siyempre [thankful kami sa] fans na nandito who continued to support us from the loss against La Salle kasi gusto talaga naming bumawi from that game," said Jurado, who stood out with an 18-point outing built on 14 attacks, two blocks, and two aces.

The Lady Bulldogs were untouchables in a streak that went back to the mothballed Season 82 season all the way to the Shakey's Super League which they also ruled, but found themselves on the back foot early against UST.

UST opened an early 2-0 advantage but struggled to put NU away as the reigning queens of college volleyball showed their championship pedigree to force a scintillating fifth set showdown.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alessandrini suffered a foot injury in Set 4 when she landed on the right foot of Alyssa Solomon after a block attempt, but she came back in the deciding set and combined with Jurado to close out the Lady Bulldogs.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: UAAP

UST captain Eya Laure matched Jurado's 18 big points as Milena also finished in double figures with 14 for UST, which matched NU's 2-1 record.

Alyssa Solomon paced the stunning loss for NU with 22 markers, while Bella Belen and Erin Pangilinan scored 17 and 13, respectively.