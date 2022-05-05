UST wins over FEU but loses Hernandez to injury in UAAP volleyball opener

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas did just enough to recover from their errors, scoring a 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 victory over Far Eastern University on Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Eya Laure fired 14 points built from 13 attacks, while Camille Victoria got 11 of her 12 markers off hits.

"Luckily nanalo kami ng straight sets. Every error na nagagawa ng players is nare-recover naman nila," said coach Kungfu Reyes with the Tigresses giving up 23 errors in the match.

UST lost four set points in the opening frame before Jean Asis' service error gave the Tigresses the set win.

The Tigresses held an 18-8 third set lead before a late charge from the Lady Tamaraws cut the deficit to a more respectable spread.

The win, however, came at a cost with Imee Hernandez suffering a sprained left ankle midway through the first set.

UST's Imee Hernandez suffers a left ankle sprain.

Lycha Ebon topped FEU with nine points from seven spikes and two service aces, while Nikka Ann Medina got all of her eight from kills.

