Tigresses hoping Imee Hernandez ankle injury nothing serious

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas coach Kungfu Reyes is praying that Imee Hernandez' injury won't be as serious and she could still play by next week.

"Nag-swollen agad yung injury niya. Bad landing lang siya at mag-isa lang siya. Hopefully grade 1 lang yung sprain," said Reyes after the Tigresses' straight-sets win over Far Eastern University to open their campaign in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on Thursday.

The sophomore middle blocker sprained her left ankle midway through set one. She finished with only four points.

"Kanina medyo may maga na. Che-check pa namin ulit," said the coach as he leaves it to the physical therapists to help Hernandez heal up from the injury.

"Andyan naman yung mga strength and conditioning coach and physical therapists namin. Hopefully maka-recover," he said.

As for now, though, Reyes is resigned to the fact that UST will be missing Hernandez for its game against University of the East on Saturday.

"Hopefully, makabalik next week. Kasi yung Sabado, medyo suntok sa buwan na."

