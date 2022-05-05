Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, May 5
    UAAP-WOMENS

    Tigresses hoping Imee Hernandez ankle injury nothing serious

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Imee Hernandez
    Imee Hernandez is likely out of UST's match against UP.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas coach Kungfu Reyes is praying that Imee Hernandez' injury won't be as serious and she could still play by next week.

    "Nag-swollen agad yung injury niya. Bad landing lang siya at mag-isa lang siya. Hopefully grade 1 lang yung sprain," said Reyes after the Tigresses' straight-sets win over Far Eastern University to open their campaign in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on Thursday.

    See UST wins over FEU but loses Hernandez to injury in UAAP volleyball opener

    The sophomore middle blocker sprained her left ankle midway through set one. She finished with only four points.

    Imee Hernandez likely out for UST match vs UE

    "Kanina medyo may maga na. Che-check pa namin ulit," said the coach as he leaves it to the physical therapists to help Hernandez heal up from the injury.

    "Andyan naman yung mga strength and conditioning coach and physical therapists namin. Hopefully maka-recover," he said.

    Continue reading below ↓

    As for now, though, Reyes is resigned to the fact that UST will be missing Hernandez for its game against University of the East on Saturday.

    "Hopefully, makabalik next week. Kasi yung Sabado, medyo suntok sa buwan na."

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Imee Hernandez is likely out of UST's match against UP.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again