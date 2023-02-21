UST Tigresses outlast former Thomasian stars in exhibition match

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas' 'Battle of the Tigresses' saw the current UAAP-bound volleyball team beat alumni stalwarts, 25-12, 25-15, in an exhibition game at the UST Quadricentennial Pavillion.

Eya Laure, who will take the captain's armband for Season 85, spearheaded the current UST squad as she gears up for what is likely to be her final UAAP season with the Tigresses.

A key highlight for the Tigresses was the comeback of former Rookie of the Year Milena Alessandrini after multiple injury spells and the continuous rise of UST's newest rookie triple threat in Xyza Gula, Regina Jurado, and Pierre Abellana.

Former captains Sisi Rondina and EJ Laure led the Thomasian alumni selection team and were joined by Alina Bicar, Shannen Palec, Alex Cabanos, Mela Tunay, Tin Francisco, Rica Rivera, and Riza Martin.

Eya expressed her delight in savoring the chance to play against her sister EJ and the rest of the UST alumni team.

"Kinilig kami na nakalaro ulit namin sila [UST alumni] kasi for the longest time, sila na rin talaga 'yung mga naging seniors namin," Eya said to UST Tiger TV.

Meanwhile, EJ offered words of advice to Eya and the Tigresses as they begin their UAAP title bid on Sunday, Feb. 26 against La Salle.

"Siyempre kailangan nila talagang mag-work hard and 'wag magsasawa [lumaban] dahil kahit anong pagsubok pa 'yan ay kakayanin nilang ma-overcome."

Also in attendance was Season 69 MVP and UAAP champion Venus Bernal — an all-time UST great who steered the Tigresses to their last league title in 2007.

