PLDT spikers stop Chery Tiggo on its tracks with three-set triumph

NO team is left unbeaten in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after PLDT tainted Chery Tiggo's perfect 3-0 record with a 25-13, 25-22, 27-25 win on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

An all-around effort propelled the High Speed Hitters to a second straight victory since losing a five-setter to F2 Logistics in their conference debut.

The Crossovers, meanwhile, dropped to a three-way tie for the lead with F2 Logistics and defending champions Creamline on 3-1 win-loss slates.

"Nire-remind lang namin sila na kahit hindi sila 'yung may big names, kahit sila 'yung medyo rebuilding this season dahil sa system na ina-apply, laging may chance manalo," coach Rald Ricafort said after PLDT improved to 2-1.

"'Yun ang ini-instill sa kanila tsaka yung improvement every game, every training para pagdating dito, walang pagsisisihan kung anuman yung lumabas na result."

Rhea Dimaculangan dished out 21 excellent sets to help four High Speed Hitters to reach double figures in scoring in just three sets.

Mean Mendrez led the way with 14 points while Mich Morente chipped in 10 markers, including three in a row in the last stretch of the back-and-forth third set.

Dell Palomata earned Player of the Game honors with 12 points, six coming in a dominant first-set win that saw the High Speed Hitters lead by as many as 13 points.

Jovie Prado sealed the victory for PLDT with back-to-back points in the extended fourth set to finish with 12 points. The NCAA Finals MVP also helped Kath Arado on the defensive end with 15-of-26 digs and seven receptions.

Conference-leading Best Libero Arado was her usual self as she displayed steady defense with 16 digs and 73.91% reception success rate.

The Crossovers were undone by 20 unforced errors. Mylene Paat tallied 16 points despite an error-plagued opening set while EJ Laure added 10 markers.