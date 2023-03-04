Kate Santiago stars as Adamson holds off FEU for second win

ADAMSON University held off a gutsy Far Eastern University squad for its second win in three matches, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Kate Santiago had 18 points, Honey Toring scored 14 and Trisha Tubu added 13 as Adamson, coming off a loss to National University, improved to a 2-1 record.

See Petro Gazz beats F2 Logistics in straight sets to boost PVL semis bid

"Nakikinig lang po kami sa coaches namin na i-execute lang 'yung game plan nang tama para manalo kami sa game ngayon at mag-enjoy at mag-relax lang," said Toring.

Alyzza Devosora and Julianne Monares had 12 points apiece for FEU, which suffered its second straight loss for a 1-2 record.

PHOTO: UAAP

Down 10-17, the Lady Tamaraws gained steam in the second frame and overturned three set points in a late 5-0 run to take the set. But Adamson was just too much in the endgame and averted every FEU comeback bid en route to win number two.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Adamson takes on UST as FEU faces Ateneo on Wednesday.