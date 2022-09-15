Boost for UST Tigresses as Milena Alessandrini makes comeback

AFTER an early Final Four exit, the UST Golden Tigresses got an early boost ahead of UAAP Season 85 with the return of offensive ace Milena Alessandrini.

The Italian open hitter's return to the hardcourt was confirmed by Fr. Rodel Cansancio, O.P., the university's athletics director, as per The Varsitarian.

The former UAAP Rookie of the Year suffered a knee injury in Season 81 where she was diagnosed with a partial ACL tear and grade 3 MCL and LCL sprains.

The injuries marred a promising start to Alessandrini's collegiate career as she was sidelined in succeeding seasons while undergoing rehab on her left knee.

Averaging 15.6 points in three games during her aborted sophomore year, the 6-1 attacking standout is back in full fitness and ready for a comeback

She is counted upon to provide much-needed reinforcement to team captain Eya Laure in their bid to bring back the women's volleyball title to España.

