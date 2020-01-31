Eya Laure reminds Alessandrini to stay patient as ACL injury yet to heal

EYA Laure and University of Santo Tomas are going to dedicate UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament anew to recovering teammate Milena Alessandrini.

Alessandrini won’t make it in time for the UAAP as she is still recovering from a partial anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear and grade 3 sprain of the MCL (medial collateral ligament) and LCL (lateral collateral ligament) that she sustained early in the first round March last year.

But the Tigresses are motivated to win games again for their injured teammate just like what they did in last season’s silver-medal finish.

“December pa lang nu’ng sinabi sa amin sa training camp dun sa Baguio sobra kaming nalungkot pero more on mas na-motivate kami,” said Laure.

“Sobrang nagdo-double time lahat ng outside naman, kaming mga outside, para punan ang slot na naiwan ni Ate Amiga.”

Although the Filipina-Italian hitter won’t be able to return this year, Laure said that her teammate is recovering well.

“Nakaka-exercise na siya eh so I think good sign yun na maka-recover siya na mas malakas siya next season,” Laure said.

“Si Ate Amiga naman nu’ng nakausap ko siya, positive naman siya na makakabalik siya. Nandoon pa rin naman siya sa progress ng pag-recover niya and sabi ko naman sa kanya hihintayin ko siya, wag lang siya ma-frustrate,” she added. “Nandito pa rin kaming team and UST to help her and support her na makabalik ulit siya sa playing form niya for next season.”

Laure, last season’s top rookie and MVP candidate, has a huge responsibility for UST this season not only in scoring but also in leading her younger teammates as Dimdim Pacres also decided to forgo her final playing year joining graduate superstar Sisi Rondina.

But Eya is not alone in carrying those loads as her elder sister EJ Laure is returning to the UAAP after missing the past two seasons.

The Tigresses also remain intact with holdovers Alina Bicar, Ysa Jimenez, Rachelle Roldan, KC Galdones and rookie Imee Hernandez.

“Kahit papaano naman nag-step up ang lahat. Gumawa ng paraan ang lahat kumbaga team effort kasi yung nangyari last year din and hopefully ngayong year team effort pa rin,” said the younger Laure.