UST clinches Final Four seat, UE on brink of winless season

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas recovered from a sluggish first set, beating winless University of the East, 26-24, 25-18, 25-19, to clinch a Final Four seat in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Ypril Tapia scored 13 points as the Tigresses improved to 9-4, joining league leader National University and La Salle in the semifinals.

Eya Laure had 11 kills and finished with 12 points to go with 12 excellent receptions.

KC Galdones had 11 points for UST, which committed 27 errors.

“I think tinulungan namin na maka-lapit si UE. So almost one set kaya parang dumikit din yung score nila," said assistant coach Yani Fernandez, who called the shots as Kungfu Reyes missed the game due to personal matters.

Eya Laure and the Tigresses score their ninth win in 13 matches. PHOTO: AP

The Tigresses recovered from a close first set, pulling away from a 16-all deadlock in set two with Mafe Galanza capping off the 9-2 run.

It was all UST from there, wiggling away from an 18-all tie in the third set.

Ja Lana led the Lady Warriors with nine points, all from attacks, as UE remains in search for its first win after 13 matches. Jillian Torre

