Faith Nisperos keeps focus as Ateneo makes late Final Four push

ATENEO will go as far as Faith Nisperos will take it.

And if there are still doubts on whether the Davaoena spiker has what it takes to become the new Queen Eagle, she smashed those skepticism to smithereens with her unbelievable performance on Saturday.

With the Blue Eagles' Final Four hopes hanging in the balance, Nisperos brought her A-game and produced a career-best 31 points from 26 attacks, four aces, and one block on top of 22 excellent receptions as Ateneo outlasted Adamson in five sets.

Laying it all on the taraflex, the rookie outside hitter could only shed a tear as the Katipunan spikers moved up to solo fourth place with a 7-5 card.

"I was very emotional at the end of the game kasi lahat kami, from coaches to my teammates, pinaghirapan talaga namin ito," she stated. "We put all our efforts. Ang daming sakripisyo na nagawa namin and nandoon yung pagod eh, so I’m just so proud of my teammates."

It's a performance to remember from the 22-year-old who has been the pillar of strength for Ateneo while leading the team in almost all of the scoring departments.

But it's also a testament to how the Blue Eagles rally around Nisperos as they make this late push to the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball Final Four.

PHOTO: UAAP

"I'm so proud of my team na hindi kami bumigay," she said. "Lahat kami nagsama-samang lumaban and that’s why at the end of the game, I’m so proud. That’s why naiyak na lang ako."

The job, however, still isn't over and Nisperos understands that it's important for Ateneo to pick up the pace heading into their last two assignments against La Salle and University of the Philippines.

"We're slowly getting there. Of course, ang dami pa namin kailangan pagtrabahuan," she said.

"We're getting there but we’re not gonna stop." Jillian Torre

