UST beats Adamson in five to stretch win streak to three

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas clawed its way back from two sets down to beat Adamson, 24-26, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-12, on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Eya Laure powered the Tigresses in the comeback win with 21 points from 17 spikes, three blocks, and one ace to start the second round of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on a good note and extend their win streak to three.

UST got its act together late in the third set with Yssa Jimenez and Camille Victoria teaming up to turn seal the set from a close 21-20 lead.

Momentum just went the way of the Tigresses in the next two sets, with Laure putting her team at match point with a block on May Ann Nuique before an Adamson error iced the match late.

"Nakakapagod," sighed coach Kungfu Reyes. "We won the hard way."

"Ang learning namin, hindi kami bumibitaw at hindi natatapos ng diretso. Yung team ng Adamson mahirap kalaban, so luckily nakasandal kami. Kahit na double blackeye kami first two sets, hindi namin inayawan."

Victoria added 16 markers from 13 attacks and three blocks, as Jimenez got 13 in the win.

UST gets a tight win at the start of the second round. PHOTO: UAAP



Maji Mangulabnan also made solid contributions after coming as a reserve in the first two sets with her 13 excellent sets to help UST rise to a 6-2 card.

Trisha Genesis paced the Lady Falcons with 23 points from 18 kills, four aces, and one block, while Kate Santiago had 18 in the losing effort.

Adamson was hurt badly by its 35 errors as it sunk to an even 4-4 record.

