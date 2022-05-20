Eya Laure is top scorer as NU Lady Bulldogs dominate other stats

EYA Laure emerged as the top scorer after the first round of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

UAAP women's volleyball first round top performers

The third-year spiker from University of Santo Tomas was head and shouders over the field as she scored 160 points through the first seven matches of the season.

Laure delivered 143 spikes, 11 blocks, and six serves to spearhead the Tigresses to a 5-2 record to end the first round.

Chasing her is Ateneo's Faith Nisperos who had 127 markers to be at distant second.

Placing third is La Salle's Leiah Malaluan with 109 points, University of the East's Ja Lana with 102 points at fourth, and National University's Bella Belen with 97 points at fifth.

Adamson's Lorene Toring also showed her might at the net, leading the league in blocks with her 0.58 per set average.

Following her are Ateneo's AC Miner (0.50), La Salle's Baby Jyne Soreno (0.48), Ateneo's Joan Narit (0.46), and La Salle's Fifi Sharma and Thea Gagate (0.44).

Undefeated through the first round, the Lady Bulldogs are also well represented among the top performers.

Cess Robles was the league's best spiker with her 38.64-percent success rate going 68-for-176 in her attacks.

Behind her are her NU teammates Belen (38.05-percent) and Alyssa Solomon (36.52-percent), followed by Laure (34.29-percent) and Nisperos (33.75-percent).

Solomon is also the best server through the first seven matches with her 11 service aces for an average of 0.48 aces per set.

Belen is at second with 0.43, Nisperos at third with 0.38, and La Salle teammates Malaluan and Gagate at joint fourth with 0.32.

Lams Lamina is the top setter with her 5.09 average per set, followed by La Salle's Marrione Alba (4.68), Adamson's Louie Romero (4.54), Ateneo's Janel Maraguinot (4.23), and University of the Philippines' Marianne Sotomil (3.44).

Jennifer Nierva also led the league in receptions with her 50-percent efficiency, while behind her are UST's Janel Delerio (48.69-percent), La Salle's Justine Jazareno (44.64-percent) and Jolina dela Cruz (39.06-percent), and Belen (37.69-percent).

Jazareno is also the top digger in the first round with her 5.00 average per set. Following her are Far Eastern Universuty's Alexandra Juangco (4.26), Nierva (4.13), UST's Bernadett Pepito (3.25), and UE's Jenina Zeta (2.96).

