UP women's volleyball team files petition over 'mismanagement'

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines' women's volleyball team (UP WVT) has passed a petition to the UP chancellor seeking a change of leadership while accusing the current team manager of 'mismanagement.'

In the letter signed by the 21 team members to outgoing UP Diliman Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo, the Fighting Maroons players expressed its disappointment over the current management team over a number of issues.

The two-page letter listed the team's alleged problems, from delayed and reduced monthly allowances to poor treatment of injuries to neglected requests for new equipment to the team manager's alleged "bad attitude," among others.

However, the team said one month since the letter was filed on January 29, 2023, it has yet to get a response from Villamil and the UP Varsity Sports Program.

"[S]ince UAAP Season 84, we have been bothered by numerous issues surrounding the management of our team. This puts a lot of uncertainties on our campaign this season due to lack of funds and sense of urgency from the current management," the team said.

"Since January 2022, we have been dissatisfied with how we are being managed and treated, most especially how our team manager, Angela Villamil, has been ignoring basic needs, neglecting injuries, and failing to communicate to the team the status of our benefits as student-athletes."

Because of the issues, the UP volleyball team urged UPD Chancellor Nemenzo to reinstate Nowhere To Go But UP Foundation, Inc. (NTGBUP) as manager of the program. The NTGBUP also backs the school's basketball program.

"We love UP and we know we can take things further with NTGBUP as our official team managers," the UP WVT said.

"With them [NTGBUP], we are confident that we will be able to have a sustainable program where the donations and funds are properly accounted for and indeed are for the betterment of the UP Women’s Volleyball Team."