    La Salle Lady Spikers dispatch lowly UP in straight sets

    by John Mark Garcia
    A day ago
    Thea Gagate
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    THE in-form De La Salle Lady Spikers only needed three sets to dispatch a struggling University of the Philippines side, 25-14, 25-20, 25-14, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Unlike its thrilling five-set win over UST last Sunday, the Taft-based squad took control from the get-go and never let up as UP was unable to handle the explosive attacks of Angel Canino and the rest of the Lady Spikers.

    Canino racked 13 points on 11 attacks and two aces while Jolina dela Cruz and Thea Gagate's 22 combined points.

    Stephanie Bustrillo was the lone bright spot in the Maroons' second straight loss with 10 markers.

      La Salle will stake its unbeaten run against archrivals Ateneo Blue Eagles whom they have defeated in their last 10 UAAP meetings.

