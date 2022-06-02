UP halts skid at two, deals also-ran FEU eighth straight loss

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines shook off a tight second set, scoring a 25-10, 25-19, 25-7 victory over Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Alyssa Bertolano had 14 points from 10 kills and four aces, as Ethan Arce scored 13 markers from six kills, five aces, and four blocks for the Fighting Maroons.

Stephanie Bustrillo contributed 12 points, while Marianne Sotomil had 18 excellent sets to add to her four points.

"They did a good job, they did great work, they did their best. We've been struggling with finishing and today, we were able to find a way. I would say the girls were fantastic today," said coach Godfrey Okumu.

Engaged in a close second set, UP staged an 8-1 run after trailing FEU, 18-17, to gain the two-set lead.

UP halted a two-match skid to improve to 5-6, while sending the also-ran FEU to its eighth straight loss for a 1-10 record.

Chenie Tagaod and Jean Asis led the Lady Tamaraws with six points each.

