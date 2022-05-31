Akari joins upcoming PVL season

AKARI will be the 10th team to join the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The league announced the development with the squad set to make its debut this upcoming season.

Akari in PVL

"We are excited to join the PVL. For Akari, it feels like we are graduating college since we are entering the pros," said Akari sports director Russell Balbacal. "For years, we have been supporting grassroots and collegiate teams. We feel like this is the right time to go a level higher."

Akari is no stranger to the PVL, supporting Adamson that won the 2019 Collegiate Conference.

"They have been in volleyball for so long and it's good to see them go into the professional ranks," said Sports Vision president Ricky Palou.

Aside from volleyball, Akari has previously backed the men's basketball and pep squad of the San Marcelino school.

Mozzy Ravena will serve as the team manager as it begins to build its team from scratch.

"Ang instruction sa amin is to form the best team possible. We are out to form a championship-caliber team in the shortest possible time," said Balbacal.

