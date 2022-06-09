UE ends heartbreak, snaps 17-match skid at FEU's expense

UNIVERSITY of the East finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel and nailed its only win in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament with a huge 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21 triumph over Far Eastern University on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Ja Lana delivered the game-clinching spike as the Lady Warriors halted their 17-match losing skid dating back to Season 81 in 2019.

Lana poured her heart out with 21 points, all from attacks, as UE salvaged some pride after losing its first 13 matches.

Dara Nieva also delivered 21 markers, off 20 kills while making 14 excellent receptions, while Rhea Manalo dropped 10 for the Lady Warriors.

"Masaya na may konting panghihinayang," stated coach Jumbo Dimaculangan.

"Very happy kasi we ended the season on a high note and nakuha yung elusive win, pero medyo nanghihinayang cause there are games that could have gone our way. Nakakapanghinayang na it might be too late nung narealize na pwede palang sumabay ng players kahit yung mga bago."

UE bows out with a 1-13 record. PHOTO: UAAP

It was also UE's first win over FEU since Dec. 8, 2010 way back in UAAP Season 73 when the team still had Kite Rosale and had the late Vangie de Jesus as its head coach to end a 19-game losing skid against its neighbors in Morayta.

Rather than dwell on the lost season, Dimaculangan said that the game gave him a big sigh of relief as it was also his first victory as the head coach while also giving the Lady Warriors the confidence boost to continue fighting as they look forward to Season 85.



"Masaya kasi this my first win as a coach sa UAAP din. Nandoon yung passion and yung gigil na, 'Sige, training na ulit tayo bukas to prepare for the next season.'," he said.



UE broke free from a 15-all deadlock in the fourth set and staged a 9-4 run to get to match point at 24-19. FEU kept fighting after a Chenie Tagaod backrow hit and a Shiela Kiseo ace, before Lana put the final nail in the coffin with a spike.



Tagaod led the Lady Tamaraws with her 23 points as they end the season on an 11-game losing slump.



Jovelyn Fernandez added 13 markers and Kiseo chipped in 10 points in the losing cause as UE and FEU end their campaigns tied at 1-13.



