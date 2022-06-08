Tots Carlos, Aduke Ogunsanya added to PH team for PNVF International Challenge

TOTS Carlos and Aduke Ogunsanya are the newest additions to the Philippine women's volleyball team as they have been called up for the PNVF International Challenge this weekend.

Carlos has been tapped after her stupendous MVP season where she helped Creamline capture the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference crown.

Ogunsanya, meanwhile, is coming off a solid first conference with Choco Mucho in the same tourney.

The two are the only new faces in the women's lineup, all of whom saw action at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Alyssa Valdez, Aby Marano, and Mylene Paat spearhead the 13-woman squad which also includes Dawn Macandili, Kat Tolentino, Kath Arado, Jema Galanza, Majoy Baron, Dell Palomata, Kyle Negrito, and Iris Tolenada.

The Philippines will play Thailand on Saturday and Japan on Sunday, both at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

This will serve as a tuneup for Thailand and Japan which are seeing action in the Quezon City leg of the Volleyball Nations League this June 14 to 19 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

