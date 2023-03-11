PLDT vents ire on Cignal to boost PVL semis bid

PLDT made sure to bounce back after getting swept by Creamline in the same fashion against Cignal, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14, to strengthen its semifinal bid in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

With the win, the High Speed Hitters strengthened their hope of clinching the last spot in the Final Four as they improved to 5-2, while 2022 PVL Open Conference bronze medalists Cignal dropped to 2-5.

Jovie Prado, Mean Mendrez and Mich Morente combined efforts in the first two sets that saw PLDT play catch up to Cignal and finished with 14, 13 and 10 points, respectively.

"Mas lalo pag naghahabol kami, mas lalong [dapat] matibay yung wing. Mula nung sa Creamline, mas na-inspire ako sa kanila na mas tumibay pa. Yun yung everyday kong ginagawa, tinatrabaho," Prado said after finishing with 11 attacks and three blocks.

After a slow start in the first two sets that saw PLDT trim at least a five-point deficit, the High Speed Hitters worked like a well-oiled machine and dominated the HD Spikers in the third frame.

Cignal had no answer to PLDT's all-around efficiency in attacking and defending, with the lead ballooning to as many as 14 points, 18-4, in the third frame.

The HD Spikers tried to crawl back in the absence of team captain Rachel Daquis, who was helped off the court in the third set after suffering cramps, but the High Speed Hitters ended any late-game comebacks, 25-14.

Daquis still finished with nine points while Roselyn Doria scored a team-high 11 points on eight attacks and two blocks in a losing effort.