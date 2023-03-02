Petro Gazz beats F2 Logistics in straight sets to boost PVL semis bid

PETRO Gazz bounced back from a five-set loss to PLDT with a convincing 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of F2 Logistics in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.

The Angels put together a splendid all-around effort against the Cargo Movers that saw four of five starting attackers breach double figures in scoring, led by MJ Phillips and Jonah Sabete with 13 points apiece.

The Angels improved to 3-2 while the Cargo Movers dropped to 4-2.

"I’m proud of the team. I just said they are capable of doing it and they believed in themselves, so they got it. I’m happy and I’m proud of these Angels," Petro Gazz coach Oliver Almadro said.

Trailing 16-20 in the opening frame, the Angels rode a 9-3 run to turn the tables around and never looked back, wrapping up the win in 97 minutes.

"I’m really happy we pulled it together after the first set. We were really rattled and we’re just happy we communicated and got our composure. Proud of the team," Phillips said after her second start for the Angels.

The Cargo Movers had a chance to extend the match to another set, leading the Angels 23-22 in the third frame. But Gretchel Soltones came alive with back-to-back points before Phillips finished the job with a block.

Kim Kianna Dy was the lone bright spot for the yellow side, tallying 14 points. Myla Pablo only played in two sets and finished with six points.

