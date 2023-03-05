Coach O downplays Ateneo-La Salle clash: ‘May rivalry pa ba kami?’

AS Ateneo and La Salle take centerstage in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, longtime Blue Eagles coach Oliver Almadro says the on-court rivalry of the two schools may have started to fade.

"May rivalry pa ba kami? Sila ata ng NU [Lady Bulldogs] may rivalry ngayon," said Almadro ahead of Sunday’s 3 p.m. clash at MOA Arena.

The Lady Spikers put their 2-0 slate on the line against the Blue Eagles seeking a second win in three matches.

"Ateneo-La Salle is always a very good game. Walang magaling-magaling ... so lumalabas talaga 'yung dapat lumabas kapag Ateneo-La Salle. We will be preparing and hoping na maging better 'yung best namin going to that game."

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

However, Almadro's underscored the disparity between the two teams in terms of having intact rosters and player recruitment.

"We understand naman na La Salle is always an intact lineup. They have a good recruitment, kumbaga walang tapon. They have the luxury of all the players that they need [and] that they want."

"Kami sa Ateneo, ito lang naman. Kung sino pupwede, kung sino maglalaro ng best nila, okay naman sa'min basta we will give our best and show them who we are."

