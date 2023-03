AKARI kept its head above the water in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference with a five-set rout of Chery Tiggo, 16-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 on Saturday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat did the damage against her former team with 26 points off 24 attacks as the Power Chargers rose to a 2-4 (win-loss) slate while sending the Crossovers to their third loss in six games.