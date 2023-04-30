UST Tigresses survive gritty UP to enter Final Four on a winning note

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas survived a five-setter against University of the Philippines, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 19-25, 15-6, to end its prelims campaign in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on a high note.

Captain Eya Laure led the way with 28 points built on 26 attacks and two blocks to go with 14 excellent digs to save the Tigresses from a deflating defeat on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

The Tigresses finished the two-round eliminations tied with Adamson at 10-4 (win-loss), but the Lady Falcons seised the No. 3 seed when the statistical tiebreaker based on match points came into play (Adamson 32 - 29 UST).