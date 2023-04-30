Adamson downs FEU to seal No. 3 spot in UAAP women's volley semis

ADAMSON cemented its position as the No. 3 seed with a 25-22, 26-28, 25-15, 25-17 victory over also-ran Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Regardless of UST's result against UP in the last prelims match, the Final Four pairings are set as No. 1 La Salle takes on No. 4 UST while No. 2 NU faces No. 3 Adamson. The higher seeds hold twice-to-beat incentives.

PHOTO: UAAP

"Training pa rin at tamang execution talaga para sa 'min," said Adamson team captain Louie Romero, who had 21 excellent sets. "Kailangan naming pag-aralan talaga 'yung kalaban namin para makuha namin 'yung panalo."

Kate Santiago had 21 points, while Trisha Tubu added 18 for the Lady Falcons, who ended the eliminations with a 10-4 win-loss record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jovelyn Fernandez had 18 points for the Lady Tamaraws, who ended up in sixth place with a 6-8 record.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Adamson tries to finally stop NU after losing both prelims meetings.