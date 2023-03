UNIVERSITY of Sto. Tomas hacked out a masterful 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 victory over a skidding Ateneo side in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Led by rising star Regina Jurado's 15 markers, the rookie-laden Tigresses (4-2) pressed their Final Four bid while getting a measure of redemption against an Ateneo side that ousted them in the stepladder semifinals last season.