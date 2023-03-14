Petro Gazz boots out Chery Tiggo, gives PLDT a free ride to semis

THE Final Four cast of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference is now complete after semis-bound Petro Gazz booted Chery Tiggo from the playoff race, 25-21, 28-26, 25-21 on Tuesday at San Agustin Gym, Iloilo City.

The Crossovers absorbed their fourth loss this conference (4-4), handing PLDT the last spot in the semifinals alongside Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics and defending champion Creamline with its 5-2 win-loss card and a game to spare.

PHOTO: PVL

The final games in the last day of elimination will determine the seedings in the semifinals as PLDT will still face Choco Mucho.

Four Angels put on a show in front of 3,124 fans led by Gretchel Soltones with 14 points and Iloilo native Aiza Maizo-Pontillas with 13 points on 13 attacks.

“We're happy to be an instrument to showcase their talent. Sabi ko nga sa kanila, give their heart, give their soul, give their strength here, because ‘yan ang instrument. Maraming fans, marami ngayon lang sila makikita in person, so malaking bagay na nakapunta kami dito,” Petro Gazz coach Oliver Almadro said.

Middle blockers Rem Palma and MJ Phillips combined for six of the Angels’ eight blocks and finished with 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

Cza Carandang and Mylene Paat led a Chery Tiggo fightback in the second set, trimming the 17-24 deficit to tie it at 24-all. But the breaks of the game ultimately went in the favor of the Angels, who ended the elimination round with six wins, two losses and 19 accumulated points.

Carandang finished with 16 and Paat 15 points for the Crossovers.