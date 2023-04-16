La Salle Lady Spikers secure Final Four spot after romp over UP

LA SALLE wreaked havoc on also-ran University of the Philippines to secure the first Final Four spot, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

Thea Gagate led the dominant charge with 11 points on nine attacks and two blocks as the Lady Spikers made a triumphant return since suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of UST before the Holy Week break.

At 10-1 (win-loss), the semis-bound Taft side shifts its focus to securing one of two twice-to-beat bonuses up for grabs, beginning with a tricky test against fellow title contender Adamson on Wednesday.

Fil-Australian Shevana Laput unleashed her potential, scoring nine points in her first start for the Lady Spikers.

"It feels great and it shows that I've developed and improved as a player," said Laput. "[I thank] my coaches and the coaching staff to play in the first six [and] it's really an honor."

Angel Canino scored 17 points on 13 attacks, two blocks, and two aces for the Lady Spikers, who can secure twice-to-beat advantage with two wins in their final three games.

Stephanie Bustrillo led the way with 10 points for UP, which suffered its 11th loss in twelve games. The Maroons play the Adamso Lady Falcons on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.