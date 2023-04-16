NU Lady Bulldogs whip FEU to stay in race for twice-to-beat spot

NATIONAL University made crucial strides in the Final Four race with a three-set romp over Far Eastern University, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

Alyssa Solomon unleashed an 18-piece performance built on 18 attacks and one block for the defending champions, who kept pace with UST, and Adamson at 8-3 (win-loss) heading to the the last two weeks of the prelims.

"Masaya ako sa naging resulta pero at the same time, may mga kailangan pa rin kaming i-improve," said Solomon. "Hindi dapat kaming magsawa matuto, at sa mga natitirang games po ay kailangan lang talaga namin ng dagdag kumpyansa pa."

NUspikers Bella Belen (14 points) and Vange Alinsug (12 points) pitched in key attacking efforts to complete a quick yet hard-earned sweep.

Chen Tagaod and Jovelyn Fernandez were the lone bright spots for the Lady Tamaraws with seven points apiece for the Morayta side, which remained in fifth place with a 5-6 card - a game ahead of 4-7 Ateneo.

FEU and Ateneo clash on Wednesday, while NU faces cellar-dweller UE on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.