UST Tigresses return to winning ways at expense of hapless UE

UNIVERSITY of Sto. Tomas returned to its winning ways on Wednesday, dealing winless University of the East a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 beating in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Eya Laure took charge with 17 points on 15 attacks, one block, and one ace as the Tigresses bounced back from a loss to Adamson to start the second phase of the eliminations and moved a game behind the second-running Lady Falcons on a 6-3 (win-loss) record.

UE lost its ninth straight game.