Better communication led to improved execution for Creamline, says De Guzman

CREAMLINE team captain Jia Morado-De Guzman lauded her teammates’ efforts to make up for their lapses in the series opener and keep their PVL All-Filipino title-retention drive alive.

“Everything that we showed today, 'yun ang mga sobrang nagla-lack kami noong Game One, yung communication, yung support and yung execution,” De Guzman.

“Ang dami naming ginagawa sa training na hindi namin napu-pull off sa laro, and it showed today.”

The Cool Smashers were two sets away from losing its title to its league rival on Tuesday after the Angels took the first set in convincing fashion, 25-18.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

But the Cool Smashers showed championship composure, with Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao leading the charge to a five-set victory in the second match of the best-of-three title series.

“Nakita namin yung character ng bawat player na talagang walang magpapatalo, walang bibigay. 'Yun naman ang pinaka-importante eh, yung 100 percent nila,” head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Sabi ko nga, realizations ko last game na parang nagkulang kami sa suporta sa isa't isa. Ngayon, talagang buo 'yung team na lumaban today,” Carlos added.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Despite the momentum shifting on Creamline’s side, the Cool Smashers are not taking things lightly in the winner-take-all match on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

“We want to think that momentum is on our side, but bilog ang bola. Petro Gazz is not a team na pwede kang magpabaya. And nakita naman 'yun kanina. We were like points away from winning the game, pero kumapit sila. So ganoon din ang ie-expect namin for Game Three,” De Guzman said.

“Alam namin na may ikakaganda pa 'yung execution namin and 'yung communication namin for Game Three.”