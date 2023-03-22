La Salle heaps more woes on NU, completes sweep of first round

LA SALLE finally cracked the code on Wednesday, beating mighty National University, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21, and remain unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Taft towers dominated the reigning champions in stunning fashion to match their perfect seven-game start in Season 76, which led to an eventual 14-0 prelims sweep and a stunning Finals loss to Ateneo despite a thrice-to-beat incentive.

PHOTO: uaap