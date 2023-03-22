Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Adamson scores quick win over skidding UP to gain share of third

    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: UAAP

    ADAMSON closed out the opening round in style, routing University of the Philippines, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    The Lady Falcons bounced back from a four-set loss to La Salle on Sunday, moving to 5-2 for a share of third with University of Sto. Tomas.

    Adamson Lady Falcons

    Kate Santiago led Adamson with 16 markers on 12 attacks, three blocks, and one ace.

    "Noong natalo kami sa La Salle, as one kami natalo kaya sabay-sabay din kami babawi," said Santiago. "Pinag-aralan po talaga namin paano po bumawi at paano talunin ang UP."

      UP sce hitter Alyssa Bertolano had 12 markers.

      The Maroons' lone first round victory (1-6) came at the expense of a winless UE side. UP dropped its next four games.

