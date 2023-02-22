UAAP volleyball sheds health protocols, brings back video challenge system

MAJOR changes are in the offing for the upcoming UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, including the removal of stringent pandemic protocols and the return of the video challenge system by the second round of play.

Commissioner Michael Verano underscored health protocols for players and coaches will return to normal for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

“Shaking of hands, high-fives, [and] switching around of courts [are now allowed]. It will all be pre-pandemic [protocols in place]," said Verano during the tournament press launch at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on Wednesday.

Moreover, UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag confirmed that COVID-19 testing for teams and other event personnel prior to entering the arena will no longer be mandatory "for as long as the LGU and the venue [will] not require [such tests]."

Another notable addition to this year's competition will be the video challenge system, which was briefly used in the abruptly halted Season 82 back in 2020.

“We will start with the [video] challenge system in the second round. The reason for this is the availability of the actual system," Verano explained.

"There are four concurrent leagues and tournaments ongoing in the first quarter [of 2023] and the UAAP is the last to have a season.”

Season 85 women's volley action kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the MOA Arena.