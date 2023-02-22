Bella Belen not resting on laurels, sets sights on NU title repeat

AFTER a historic rookie year, Bella Belen doesn't plan on resting on her laurels as the NU Lady Bulldogs stake their throne atop UAAP women's volleyball in Season 85.

The first-ever rookie MVP in UAAP women's volleyball history keeps aiming higher while staying grounded and driven to grow and improve.

"Naniniwala po ako na hindi ako lagi 'yung magaling. Sabi nga po ng coach namin before, laging may pinapanganak na mas magaling sa 'kin," Belen told the UAAP Varsity Channel.

As the new season draws near, the reigning best outside spiker is constantly reminded that the only thing harder than winning a championship is defending it.

"Lagi kaming pinapaalalahanan [ng coaches] na dapat hindi kami makampante sa kung nasaan man kami ngayon ... and dapat may higher goals pa kami," Belen said.

"Kami po 'yung nasa taas ngayon so mas mahirap [kung] paano namin i-mmaintain [yung winning form]."

Belen anticipates a more competitive playing field in Season 85 and expects her team to take on the challenge after an intense winter training camp in Japan last December.

"I'm expecting po sa team namin na mas bumilis kami kasi nag-training kami sa Japan at na-adapt po namin 'yung [playing style] nila doon. Mas gutom kami ulit manalo at maging back-to-back [champions] ngayong [Season 85]."