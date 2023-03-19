Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Mar 19
    UAAP-WOMENS

    Ateneo spikers stop the bleeding with straight-set romp over UP

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Vanie Gandler Ateneo vs UP UAAP
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    ATENEO stopped the bleeding with a straight sets rout of University of the Philippines, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

    The Blue Eagles started strong then held their ground against the Fighting Maroons in two fiercely fought sets to snap out of a four-game losing streak that saw them descend into the school's worst start to a season in 12 years.

    READ: La Salle sustains unbeaten run

    The much-needed win enabled the Katipunan side to finish the first round of the eliminations on a high note, although the Blue Eagles, at 2-5 (win-loss) still have a lot of ground to make up to enter the Final Four picture.

    Vanie Gandler led Ateneo with 17 points on 13 attacks, two blocks, and two aces.

    "I give [all the credit] to my teammates [in this win]," said Gandler. "It's been quite a tough first round but hopefully we can use this win as a momentum [shifter] coming into the second round."

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      With Gandler and Faith Nisperos (14 points) in sync, the Blue Eagles came out swinging and dominated UP in attacks (40 to 28) en route to the team's first straight-set win of the season.

      Captain Jewel Encarnacion was the lone bright spot for UP with 11 points on 10 attacks.

      After falling to 1-5 (win-loss), the Fighting Maroons get one last shot at finishing Round 1 on a high note in a game against Adamson on Wednesday.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again