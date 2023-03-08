In-form Adamson sends UST Tigresses crashing back to earth

ADAMSON wasted no time taming the UST Tigresses as they cruised to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 romp in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

San Marcelino's explosive offense led by Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu's 25 combined points sent the España side crashing back to earth just days after the Tigresses ended the NU Lady Bulldogs' historic win streak.

The Lady Falcons soared to their third win in four matches, putting them near the top of the standings ahead of a match against struggling Ateneo on Saturday.

Tubu, one of Adamson's rising stars, acknowledged the team's on-court resilience and quirky style of play make it hard to play.

"Kilala po 'yung Adamson [Lady Falcons] na makukulit ... kaya kahit nakakapuntos po sila, bumabawi lang po kami at tuloy-tuloy lang po 'yung composure [namin] na ganun."

A shell-shocked UST squad finished the match without any player in double figures for the first time this season as skipper Eya Laure's nine markers paced the team.

Next up for the 2-2 Tigresses on Saturday is an ailing UP side that has suffered two defeats in their first three outings.