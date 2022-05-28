Adamson bounces back with straight-sets win over hapless UE

ADAMSON made sure that there won't be any hiccups this time, demolishing University of the East, 25-16, 25-14, 25-9, in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Falcons, coming off a collapse in their match against University of Santo Tomas, came up with an 11-1 start to the third set en route to their fifth win in nine outings.

Trisha Genesis had 13 points from 10 kills and three service aces, while Kate Santiago added nine markers in the win.

May Ann Nuique also did her part with nine points from five attacks, three aces, and one block as the Lady Falcons effectively eliminated UE from playoff contention.

"Before the game, napagusapan namin na yung aggresiveness at bawat bola dapat paghirapan namin. May minor errors lang pero so far so good ang performance nila," said coach Lerma Giron.

Lerma Giron's Lady Falcons bounce back. PHOTO: UAAP



Lorene Toring also added her share with seven markers, Louie Romero had 11 excellent sets, and newly-converted libero Lucille Almonte made big strides in her new role with eight excellent digs.

It was also a sweet redemption for Adamson which squandered a two-set lead against UST two days back, yet Giron is focusing on the positives especially on Almonte's improvements on her new spot.

Continue reading below ↓

"Yun ang first time na nagbago kami ng rotational lineup. Broken hearted kami kasi breaks of the game lang yung naging lamang, pero natuwa ako nung nakita ko yung stats. Kahit na sayang na sayang, life must go on and focus tayo sa next game," she said.

Ja Lana and Ara Nieva both had seven for the Lady Warriors, winless in nine matches.

