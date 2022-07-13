Tina Salak tapped to replace George Pascua as FEU coach

TINA Salak is returning to Morayta after being hired as the new head coach of the Far Eastern University women's volleyball team.

The school made the announcement on Wednesday with the legendary setter tasked to bring the Lady Tamaraws back to relevance in UAAP Season 85.

"Coach Tina brings a wealth of experience and championship pedigree as a player and a coach as she returns to her alma mater," the school said in a statement.

Salak replaces George Pascua at the helm after FEU crashed out of the Final Four this past UAAP Season 84, getting only one win in 14 matches - easily the worst performance from the decorated program.

A two-time UAAP champion, Salak was the Season MVP in 1995 before she went on and carved an esteemed career that saw her win a silver and three bronze medals in the Southeast Asian Games and was even named as the Best Setter in the 2001 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

Salak played for the Philippine Army for the majority of her career, before suiting up for Cocolife in the Philippine Superliga from 2017 to 2018 and had her last stop with Chery Tiggo in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

She previously held the head coaching job at La Salle Zobel, leading the girls volleyball team to a UAAP juniors crown in 2018.

Salak is also a part of the Philippine national women’s volleyball team coaching staff under Jorge Edson Souza De Brito.

