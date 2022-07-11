Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, Jul 11
    Volleyball

    Former FEU skipper Lycha Ebon joins new PVL team Akari

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    Lycha Ebon, FEU
    PHOTO: UAAP

    FORMER Far Eastern University spiker Lycha Ebon is turning pro after signing with new Premier Volleyball League team Akari.

    The 22-year-old former FEU team captain was welcomed by the Power Chargers on Monday.

    Veteran presence

    Ebon made headlines a few months back after parting ways with the Lady Tamaraws in the middle of UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, playing only seven matches where she scored 38 points for the Lady Tamaraws.

    Ebon's departure left FEU without a veteran presence as the Morayta crew missed the Final Four for the first time since 2014 and finished at the bottom of the league with a 1-13 record.

      This, however, marks a fresh start for Ebon as she joins Michelle Cobb, Jho Maraguinot, and Trisha Genesis at Akari, which will make its debut in the Reinforced Conference in October. - Jillian Velasco

