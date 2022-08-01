Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Robles, Nierva, Lacsina, Cagande staying with NU Lady Bulldogs

    by randolph b. leongson
    A day ago
    The Lady Bulldogs have an intact core for the title-retention bid.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    NATIONAL University can look ahead to UAAP Season 85 with an intact lineup as its veterans are staying put for one more go-round.

    Cess Robles, Jennifer Nierva, and seniors Ivy Lacsina and Joyme Cagande have all committed to the Lady Bulldogs as they seek back-to-back crowns.

    The NU Athletics Office shared the news on Monday as it keeps its core even before the next athletic calendar begins.

    Joyme CagandeJoyme Cagande and the Lady Bulldogs seek back-to-back titles.

    The quartet have been vital pieces of NU's attack with Robles winning the Finals MVP award and Nierva named Best Libero in the Lady Bulldogs' 16-0 run in UAAP Season 84.

    They team up anew with incoming sophomores MVP Bella Belen, Best Opposite Spiker Alyssa Solomon, Best Setter Lams Lamina, and Second Best Middle Blocker Sheena Toring.

