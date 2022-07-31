Godfrey Okumu steps down as coach of UP women's volleyball team

AFTER four years, Godfrey Okumu has stepped down as head coach of the University of the Philippines women's volleyball team.

The Kenyan coach announced his resignation on social media on Sunday night.

"I would like to make some clarifications on my position with UPWVT, I have since stepped down as the head coach, and will no longer be calling the shots," Okumu wrote on his Facebook page.

Okumu, 53, has coached the likes of Isa Molde, Tots Carlos, and Kathy Bersola in his four years with the UP Maroons.

Apart from brewing talents, Okumu also led UP to a title in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference and the Philippine SuperLiga Collegiate championship, both in 2018.

LOOK:

In the recent UAAP season 84, the Fighting Maroons finished sixth out of eight teams.

"I wish the UPWVT all the best as the team starts its new journey. Maraming salamat po," he ended his statement.

