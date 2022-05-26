NU Lady Bulldogs stay perfect after straight-sets win over La Salle

NATIONAL University continued to be invincible this UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament after whipping La Salle in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17, Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Cess Robles once again came through with her 17 points off 15 attacks and two aces as the surprising Lady Bulldogs remained unscathed through their first eight games.

This NU win put an end to La Salle's three-game winning skein as it slid down to solo third place at 5-3 (win-loss).

NU's strength was in full view in the second set where it rallied from a 20-18 deficit and blanked La Salle with seven straight points capped off by a Robles offspeed to take the 25-20 win.

It was much of the same in the third set as the Lady Bulldogs wiggled away from a close 10-8 affair and strung seven straight points, capped off by a Bella Belen offspeed to take the 17-8 lead.

The Lady Spikers fought off three match points, but Robles drove the final nail in La Salle's coffin with a tip on the net for the Lady Bulldogs.

"In-expect namin na maga-adjust din yung kalaban namin. Pero tulad nung sinabi ko noong first round, di kami pwede maging kampante," said coach Karl Dimaculangan.

Belen added 14 points from 10 spikes, three aces, and one block, as Alyssa Solomon got 11 markers. NU was once again displayed its spiking prowess with its 39 attack points.

Jennifer Nierva stood out with her floor defense, nabbing 20 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions, while Lams Lamina delivered 18 excellent sets.

Thea Gagate shouldered the load for the Lady Spikers with her 10 points from seven spikes and three blocks in the losing cause.

