Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, May 26
    UAAP-WOMENS

    Ateneo coasts through maze of errors vs FEU for 4th win

    by randolph b. leongson
    5 hours ago
    Lyann de Guzman Ateneo vs FEU
    Lyann de Guzman celebrates a point against the Lady Tamaraws.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

    ATENEO evaded a game challenge from Far Eastern University to take a 25-22, 25-13, 25-23 sweep Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

    Ateneo vs FEU volleyball recap

    Faith Nisperos poured 19 points from 15 attacks, three aces, and one block, to go with nine excellent receptions to help the Blue Eagles bounce back and improve to a 4-4 standing.

    AC Miner contributed nine markers, while Lyann de Guzman had eight points as Ateneo weathered its error-prone ways after giving up 30 errors.

    This miscues kept the Lady Tamaraws in the match as the Blue Eagles struggled to close the game out and even saw a tight 24-22 lead.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Joan Narit's service error on match point kept FEU in the game, but Erika Raagas made sure that Ateneo won't squander the chance for a sweep with a tip on the net for the winner.

      Continue reading below ↓

      "Straight sets pero syempre di naman ibig sabihin nun na porket straight sets, madali nang kalaban ang FEU," said coach Oliver Almadro. "FEU played well also especially nung third set and we know naman na FEU will really not give in easily. They will challenge, nakita naman natin yung mga previous games nila, habang tumatagal yung game nacha-challenge nila yung kalaban."

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Shiela Kiseo topped FEU with nine points in the losing cause to drop its fifth straight and sink to 1-7.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Lyann de Guzman celebrates a point against the Lady Tamaraws.
      PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again