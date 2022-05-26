Ateneo coasts through maze of errors vs FEU for 4th win

ATENEO evaded a game challenge from Far Eastern University to take a 25-22, 25-13, 25-23 sweep Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Ateneo vs FEU volleyball recap

Faith Nisperos poured 19 points from 15 attacks, three aces, and one block, to go with nine excellent receptions to help the Blue Eagles bounce back and improve to a 4-4 standing.

AC Miner contributed nine markers, while Lyann de Guzman had eight points as Ateneo weathered its error-prone ways after giving up 30 errors.

This miscues kept the Lady Tamaraws in the match as the Blue Eagles struggled to close the game out and even saw a tight 24-22 lead.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Joan Narit's service error on match point kept FEU in the game, but Erika Raagas made sure that Ateneo won't squander the chance for a sweep with a tip on the net for the winner.

Continue reading below ↓

"Straight sets pero syempre di naman ibig sabihin nun na porket straight sets, madali nang kalaban ang FEU," said coach Oliver Almadro. "FEU played well also especially nung third set and we know naman na FEU will really not give in easily. They will challenge, nakita naman natin yung mga previous games nila, habang tumatagal yung game nacha-challenge nila yung kalaban."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Shiela Kiseo topped FEU with nine points in the losing cause to drop its fifth straight and sink to 1-7.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.