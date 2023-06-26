Norman Miguel back as Lady Bulldogs coach as NU parts ways with Karl Dimaculangan

NATIONAL University has parted ways with women's volleyball champion coach Karl Dimaculangan.

NU's UAAP Season 82 mentor Norman Miguel will get back the reins for both women's and girls' squads for Season 86.

Dimaculangan called the shots in NU's title-winning campaign in Season 84, which saw the Lady Bulldogs complete a 16-match sweep to end their 65-year championship drought.

On top of a near-sweep of the Season 84 individual awards, NU also produced rookie MVP Bella Belen.

Favorites to win back-to-back UAAP crowns after also capturing the Shakey's Super League preseason title, the Lady Bulldogs placed second in Season 85 behind the La Salle Lady Spikers.

Miguel's previous two-season collegiate coaching stint was followed by an assistant coaching role with Premier Volleyball League club Akari Power Chargers.

