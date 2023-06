CHOT Reyes sported a Gilas Pilipinas jersey during one of their training days in Estonia.

The Gilas head coach wore the No. 10 jersey, a photo of which he posted on his Instagram account.

The Gilas team is in Estonia for their training camp in preparation for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Gilas is set to play Estonia and Finland in their first series of tune-up matches.

