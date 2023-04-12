NU Lady Bulldogs back in top form in three-set romp over Adamson

NATIONAL University proved too much for second-seed Adamson, posting a three-set rout, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22, on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Bella Belen had a stellar 20-point outing built on 18 attacks, two blocks, and 11 excellent receptions as the Lady Bulldogs forged a triple-tie for second place with Adamson, and UST — all at 7-3 (win-loss) with only four games left in the prelims.

However, by virtue of the league's classification system, Adamson maintained the upper hand in the three-team tiebreak, followed by NU and UST, in that order, to remain in the frame for a twice-to-beat semis incentive.

"[Nahirapan kami sa] atake ni Trisha [Tubu] and ni [Kate] Santiago, kasi mahirap po talaga basahin 'yung mga kaliwete," said Belen. "Step-by-step lang naming [in-approach] 'yung laro and 'yung pinag-aralan namin sa training, in-apply namin dito."

Last season's rookie MVP had 18 attacks — four more than Tubu and Santiago's combined, to wrap up a statement seventh win for the reigning champs.

The Lady Falcons now seek to regroup against UE on Saturday, while NU faces FEU on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.