Ateneo spikers beat UP Maroons, revive Final Four hopes

ATENEO pulled off an important win over Katipunan rival University of the Philippines, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22, as the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament action resumed on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Lyann de Guzman made sure Ateneo returned to winning ways before a highly anticipated showdown against in-form UST on Saturday, scoring eight points on seven attacks, one block, and seven excellent receptions.

That enabled the Blue Eagles to get their act together after being dealt a stunning sweep by Adamson just before the Holy Week break and improve to 4-6 (win-loss), reviving their Final Four chances.

"Ngayon iniisip namin na isa-isa lang, isang game [at a time] lang na magfo-focus muna kami sa kalaban namin at hindi muna maglu-look forward ahead agad," said de Guzman.

UP managed to save four match points in the endgame, but a late service error by Mai Sotomil put an anti-climactic finish to the match.

With 30 errors made in three sets, the Maroons suffered their ninth loss in 10 matches and were officially eliminated from Final Four contention.

No UP player finished in double figures, with captain Alyssa Bertolano leading the way in her nine-point outing.

The Diliman side faces league-leader La Salle on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.