Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Mar 23
    UAAP-WOMENS

    Alleiah Malaluan ready to return to action but La Salle not rushing things

    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    undefined
    PHOTO: UAAP

    EVERYTHING seemed to fall into place for the La Salle Lady Spikers in their grudge match with the defending champion National University Lady Bulldogs, scoring a 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 win on Wednesday.

    But a player expected to have a key role in the campaign has yet to play significant minutes in Season 85.

    See La Salle heaps more woes on NU, completes sweep of first round

    Alleiah Malaluan, who made a cameo and scored the set-clinching point against Far Eastern University, is already on the mend from her knee injury and may soon see more game time for La Salle.

    Alleiah Malaluan La Salle

    "Ayaw naman namin biglain si Alleiah, although pwede naman siyang gamitin. Timing lang talaga 'yung magiging pagpasok kay Alleiah," said La Salle interim coach Noel Orcullo.

    "Actually, ready naman siya against NU. Eh since maganda naman yung nilalaro, 'di muna siya pinasok.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Lady Spikers will see action on Saturday to begin Round 2 against their last opponents in the first round — the revenge-seeking Lady Bulldogs at the PhilSports Arena.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again