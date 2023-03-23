Alleiah Malaluan ready to return to action but La Salle not rushing things

EVERYTHING seemed to fall into place for the La Salle Lady Spikers in their grudge match with the defending champion National University Lady Bulldogs, scoring a 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 win on Wednesday.

But a player expected to have a key role in the campaign has yet to play significant minutes in Season 85.

Alleiah Malaluan, who made a cameo and scored the set-clinching point against Far Eastern University, is already on the mend from her knee injury and may soon see more game time for La Salle.

"Ayaw naman namin biglain si Alleiah, although pwede naman siyang gamitin. Timing lang talaga 'yung magiging pagpasok kay Alleiah," said La Salle interim coach Noel Orcullo.

"Actually, ready naman siya against NU. Eh since maganda naman yung nilalaro, 'di muna siya pinasok.”

The Lady Spikers will see action on Saturday to begin Round 2 against their last opponents in the first round — the revenge-seeking Lady Bulldogs at the PhilSports Arena.

