New-look La Salle rejuvenated as Final Four race heats up

NEW look, new beginning for La Salle.

The Lady Spikers looked rejuvenated in their new hairdos in their 25-23, 25-13, 25-14 win over Far Eastern University on Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

As the Ramil de Jesus-coached side hit the refresh button entering the homestretch of the playoff race, the La Salle seniors initiated the move which youngsters Thea Gagate, Leiah Malaluan, and Justine Jazareno embraced.

"Yung nagpasimuno po talaga nito yung seniors namin," said Gagate. "Nag-agree naman kami lahat kasi gusto namin ng change."

The refreshing change appeared to have energized the Lady Spikers who rallied from a 20-13 deficit in the first set on the way to their sixth win in nine matches.

The 6-foot-2 middle blocker herself had a blast as she scored 14 points from nine attacks and five blocks - which were more than Lady Tamaraws' total of two blocks for the entire match.

"Buti naging maganda yung resulta and nakilala ulit kami kung ano at sino yung Lady Spikers," said Gagate. "I'm very happy with my performance today kasi naka-contribute ako sa blocking and yun naman yung number one responsibility ko as a middle blocker."

Sitting pretty at third, the Lady Spikers now look to ride this momentum with five games left in their eliminations schedule.

