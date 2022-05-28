La Salle whips FEU to gain solo third

LA Salle wiggled out of its early struggles before blasting Far Eastern University in straight sets, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14, in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Spikers fought back from a 20-13 deficit in the opening set before pulling off a come from behind 25-23 win.

It was all cruise control for La Salle from that point, starting 8-1 in the second set and 5-0 start and 22-11 lead in the third to set the tone for the sweep.

Thea Gagate led the balanced attack for the Lady Spikers with 14 points from nine attacks and five blocks, while Leiah Malaluan delivered 12 markers including the game-clinching hit.

Erika Mae Santos added nine points, while Marrione Alba had 18 excellent sets as La Salle improved to solo third place with its 6-3 record to rebound from its straight sets loss to National University two days back.

"Ito yung magandang lumabas ngayon: first time na we came from behind," said assistant coach Benson Bocboc. "Even if they’re young, they have the capability na bumawi at humabol at ipanalo. All the coaches were happy with their performance."

Meanwhile, FEU stumbled to its sixth straight defeat to fall to a 1-8 record.

Shiela Kiseo powered the undermanned Lady Tamaraws with seven points, while Chenie Tagaod had six in the loss.

